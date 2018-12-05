© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Yavapai County Sheriff's Deputies Credit Police Dog In Drug Bust

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 5, 2018 at 5:16 AM MST
Yavapai-County-Sheriff.jpg

Sheriff's deputies in Arizona say a police dog helped them arrest a woman suspected of selling methamphetamine around the Prescott Valley area, personally making deliveries in her white Dodge SUV.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that department deputies pulled over 38-year-old Amanda McMurren of Phoenix last week for a vehicle registration violation.

When she refused to let them search the SUV she was driving, a police dog alerted deputies to something it smelled inside the vehicle.

Deputies say they found a variety of drugs and paraphernalia in the Nov. 28 bust, including a pound (2.2 kilograms) of methamphetamine worth about $9,000 under the front passenger seat.

McMurren was booked into Camp Verde Detention Center on suspicion of numerous drug charges and held without bond.

