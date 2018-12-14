© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Judge Pulls Green Card For Activist, Orders Deportation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 14, 2018 at 6:02 AM MST
An Arizona judge has stripped a prominent Washington-area immigration and reproductive rights organizer of her green card and ordered her deportation.

The Washington Post reports the immigration judge on Tuesday also denied 33-year-old Alejandra Pablos' petitions for asylum, saying the Mexican-born legal permanent resident wouldn't qualify because reproductive rights activists aren't deemed a group in need of protection.

Pablos was arrested in March when she traveled to Phoenix to check in with immigration officials on a pending deportation case stemming from a felony conviction for driving under the influence.

Pablos' supporters believe her activism made her a target of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which the agency denies.

A petition asking Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to pardon the 2010 DUI arrest has amassed more than 16,000 signatures this week.

