© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New Mexico Rancher Who Trapped Wolf to Appeal Loss of Permit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 17, 2018 at 3:03 PM MST
ENPhotoMexicanWolf.jpg

A New Mexico rancher who trapped an endangered Mexican gray wolf and hit it with a shovel says he will appeal the loss of his grazing permit.

Craig Thiessen told The Arizona Republic that he has no livelihood without the permit.

Under the permit, the Datil rancher is allowed to graze hundreds of cattle across the Gila National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service notified Thiessen in late November of the decision to revoke his permit.

He had 45 days to remove his cattle or appeal.

Thiessen pleaded guilty in May to knowingly taking threatened wildlife.

The 10-month-old wolf pup died in February 2015.

Thiessen has said he knew he caught a Mexican gray wolf because it had a radio tracking collar. He disputed killing it.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News New MexicoMexican gray wolfranchingForest Service
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content