KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Fire Volunteer Dies in ATV Accident

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 18, 2018 at 5:36 AM MST
Authorities say a volunteer firefighter in north-central Arizona has died in an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that 61-year-old Peter Cannata died in the accident Saturday evening in the Prescott Valley area after leaving a holiday gathering held by members of the Southern Yavapai Fire Department. He reportedly had told friends he was heading head home.

The sheriff's office says evidence indicates the Polaris 850 ATV lost traction and went sideways and rolled at least once, landing on top of Cannata, who suffered severe head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

It was not immediately known if alcohol was a factor. No other vehicles appear to have been involved.

 

