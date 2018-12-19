© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Lawmakers Meet In Three-Day Special Session

Published December 19, 2018 at 5:02 AM MST
NavCouncil.jpg
NAVAJO TIMES
/

Navajo Nation lawmakers are meeting in a special session with a lengthy agenda.

The three-day session begins Wednesday in the tribal capital of Window Rock. It will be streamed live online.

The 24 lawmakers on the Navajo Nation Council will consider 20 bills, including several for road repairs, construction and telecommunications services.

Other bills seek approval for expenditure plans for youth and justice centers.

Delegate Kee Allen Begay Jr. is asking his colleagues to support legislation to establish a medical examiner's office under the tribe's Division of Public Safety. Right now, the tribal president appoints criminal investigators to serve as coroners.

Begay's legislation says the added duty further strains an already short-handed agency and should be performed by people trained to determine the cause and manner of a death.

