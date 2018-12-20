Bullhead City Man Pleads Guilty in Double-Murder

An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to a double-murder.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports Francisco Javier Romero, Jr., of Bullhead City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree murder and kidnapping. He is being held on a $10 million bond for the murder charge.

Romero and four other suspects are charged in the murders of Mona Carter and Daryl Ward Jan. 10 in Fort Mohave.

Romero, under the plea agreement, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the murder charge. He will be sentenced to seven to 21 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.

Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert will sentence Romero on Jan. 31. It will be up to Lambert to decide if the sentence for kidnapping runs concurrent or consecutive to the life sentence for murder.