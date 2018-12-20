© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Bullhead City Man Pleads Guilty in Double-Murder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 20, 2018 at 2:55 PM MST
5a7d21f39065d.image_.jpg
Courtesy
/

An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to a double-murder.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports Francisco Javier Romero, Jr., of Bullhead City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree murder and kidnapping. He is being held on a $10 million bond for the murder charge.

Romero and four other suspects are charged in the murders of Mona Carter and Daryl Ward Jan. 10 in Fort Mohave.

Romero, under the plea agreement, will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the murder charge. He will be sentenced to seven to 21 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.

Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert will sentence Romero on Jan. 31. It will be up to Lambert to decide if the sentence for kidnapping runs concurrent or consecutive to the life sentence for murder.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeLocal NewsBullhead City
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content