KNAU and Arizona News

EPA Pulls Permit For Four Corners Plant To Study Concerns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 25, 2018 at 4:43 AM MST
PLANT1.jpg
The Famington Daily Times file
/

The U.S. Environment Protection Agency has withdrawn a permit it gave to the Arizona Public Service Company for discharge from the Four Corners Power Plant.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Monday that the federal agency pulled the permit back after several environmental groups appealed its decision to grant its approval.

The Clean Water Act requires that a special permit be issued for the discharging of pollutants into navigable water. The one the EPA had earlier issued allowed the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant to empty water from a man-made cooling pond named Morgan Lake into a wash that flows into the Chaco River.

Withdrawing the permit will allow the EPA to examine the advocacy groups' concerns.

