NASA Spacecraft Photographs 'Contact Binary'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published January 3, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
credit_nasa-johns_hopkins_university_apl-sw_research_institute.png
NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute
/

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft beamed back the first close-up image of its target, Ultima Thule, revealing it’s a “contact binary”—two space rocks stuck together. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

This is the most primitive contact binary ever explored by a spacecraft. It likely formed four and a half billion years ago by a process called “accretion.” Particles of rock and rubble melded into two round objects, which then slowly spiraled together until they stuck.  

Will Grundy of Lowell Observatory says it’s a glimpse of how the solar system formed. "It’s a great example of something that was always theoretically imagined but we didn’t have an example of it, and so you’re never quite sure if your imagination is running wild or if that’s a real thing," he says. "But now I think people will start seeing contact binaries everywhere, because it’s clear the universe can make them." 

Early results also show the object is red in color, which may mean it’s covered in exotic ices. More data will return from the spacecraft over the next year and a half.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
