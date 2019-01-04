© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grant Program Aims to Deter Mexican Wolf, Cattle Conflicts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 4, 2019 at 5:34 AM MST
wolf.png
Don Burkett/The Wildlife Society
/

Arizona ranchers can now apply for grants as part of an effort to research measures that could prevent conflicts between livestock and Mexican gray wolves.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Thursday that the livestock loss board unanimously approved the grant program at its meeting in November.

Arizona ranchers applying for the funds are required to provide a match either in cash or in-kind and/or third-party funds. They must also document the method to avoid conflict being used and its effectiveness.

The board is charged with addressing the killing of livestock by Mexican gray wolves. As part of its role, the board reimburses livestock producers whose cattle were lost to the endangered predators.

The wild population of Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico reached a high of 114 wolves in 2018.

 

news_donate_5.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentUS Fish and Wildlife ServiceEndangered SpeciesMexican gray wolfranchingLocal NewsArizona Department of Game and Fish
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content