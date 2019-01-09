© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Court to Hear Appeal Over Pot Cardholder's Hashish Arrest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 9, 2019 at 3:16 PM MST
MedicalMarijuanaSStock-Post.jpg
The Atlantic
/

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a ruling that concluded the state's medical marijuana doesn't immunize cardholders from arrest when in possession of hashish.

The court agreed on Tuesday to hear the appeal by Rodney Jones.

Jones is a cardholder who was arrested in 2013 at a Prescott hotel and indicted on cannabis possession and drug paraphernalia possession charges

Police say he was found in possession of .05 ounces of hashish.

Jones had sought to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

But the Arizona Court of Appeals rejected his request in a 2-1 decision in June.

The court said Arizona's 2010 voter-approved medical pot law "is silent" on hashish.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Medical MarijuanaArizonaArizona Supreme Courtlegal
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content