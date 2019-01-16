© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Furloughed: Petrified Forest Museum Curator Weighs In On Shutdown's Effects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published January 16, 2019 at 5:05 AM MST
Matt Smith
This week, we’re bringing you some of the personal stories of furloughed government workers in northern Arizona: how they’re coping, paying bills, and filling their time. Matt Smith is the long-time museum curator at Petrified Forest National Park near Holbrook. His wife is also employed there, so neither is pulling in a paycheck to support themselves and their 10 year old son. Smith spoke with KNAU’s Gillian Ferris about life during the shutdown.   

Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris