Furloughed: Petrified Forest Museum Curator Weighs In On Shutdown's Effects

This week, we’re bringing you some of the personal stories of furloughed government workers in northern Arizona: how they’re coping, paying bills, and filling their time. Matt Smith is the long-time museum curator at Petrified Forest National Park near Holbrook. His wife is also employed there, so neither is pulling in a paycheck to support themselves and their 10 year old son. Smith spoke with KNAU’s Gillian Ferris about life during the shutdown.