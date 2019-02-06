© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona May Require License for Care Facilities After Rape

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 6, 2019 at 3:47 PM MST
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Arizona may boost state oversight of long-term care facilities like the one in Phoenix where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth.

  State lawmakers are considering a bill to require intermediate care facilities like Hacienda Healthcare to apply for a state license, reversing a decision more than 20 years ago to drop state regulation of them. The 11 facilities in the state would also have to conduct background checks of employees who care for clients.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday ordered state agencies to improve protections for people with disabilities. His executive order will require employees at state-funded care facilities to undergo annual training in recognizing and preventing abuse and neglect. He'll also require that group homes and day programs prominently post signs about how to report abuse.

