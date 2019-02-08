© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grant Woods won't seek Arizona Senate seat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 8, 2019 at 2:12 PM MST
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods says he won't run against Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in what's likely to be one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election.

Woods announced his plans Friday on Phoenix radio station KTAR. He was a Republican and Arizona's top law enforcement official in the 1990s. He switched to the Democratic Party and is a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.

Woods was a leading contender for the seat but says he has doesn't want to fight in a contested Democratic primary to prove he's liberal enough for the party's base.

Other Democrats considering the race to finish John McCain's term include Phoenix Congressman Ruben Gallego and former astronaut Mark Kelly, who is now a gun-control advocate.

