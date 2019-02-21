© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

State Bill Would Fund Arizona Trail Maintenance and Projects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 21, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
34648569593_e6c37ec56c_k.jpg
Larry Simkins/Arizona Trail Association
/

The Arizona Trail is the only National Scenic Trail in the U.S. that doesn’t consistently receive state funding. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, a bill in the legislature would allocate a $250,000 for maintenance and improvement projects.

HB2594 would tap the state’s general fund for the next fiscal year under the Arizona Parks and Trails department. State support for the Arizona Trail is currently determined by appropriations committees in the House and Senate, but lawmakers have only designated money three times in the last 14 years. The trail mostly depends on private donations, grants and business partners.

mike_cavaroc_0.jpg
Credit Mike Cavaroc/Arizona Trail Association
/
A saguaro cactus forest along the Arizona Trail below Rincon Peak, Saguaro National Park.

"I think it’s time that we as the state of Arizona invest in our tourism and also maintaining our beautiful environment. This is kind of a start to establish a funding source for them," says Southern Arizona Democratic Representative Rosanna Gabaldón who introduced the bill.

If the legislation becomes law, the funds would have to be renewed for future years. The bill is currently in committee before possible consideration by the full House.

The 800-mile Arizona Trail is one of 11 federally designated National Scenic Trails. It stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to the Utah state line, and several hundred hikers and cyclists complete the journey each year.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
