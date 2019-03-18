© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Search Temporarily Suspended For Missing Girl On Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 18, 2019 at 5:40 AM MST
ANNDINE.jpg
Navajo Police
/

ANETH, Utah (AP) — Authorities say they have temporarily suspended a search for a 4-year-old girl missing since last week in the Utah portion of Navajo Nation.

 

The Navajo Police Department said Sunday that after three unsuccessful days of ground and water searches for Anndine Jones, they are taking a break to organize and secure additional resources. Authorities initially said the girl was 3.

Police say community volunteers will continue organizing search teams, and officers will remain in the area to investigate leads in the case.

Jones reportedly wandered away Thursday from her home.

Police say initial search efforts were focused along McElmo Creek, which feeds into the San Juan River.

news_donate_27.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press