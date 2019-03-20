© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Public Universities To Release Tuition Proposals Friday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 20, 2019 at 6:18 AM MST
PHOENIX (AP) — The leadership at Arizona's three major public universities is gearing up to announce proposals for tuition for the next academic year.

 

The Arizona Board of Regents says the presidents of Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University will release proposed tuition amounts on Friday.

Public hearings where students and the public can comment will be held April 2 at various sites around the state.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to set final tuition and mandatory fees for the 2019-20 year on April 11.

Associated Press
