Drought Contingency Plan Gets First Congressional Hearing

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A plan that outlines how seven states will deal with declining flows in a major river in the U.S. West is getting its first hearing in Congress.

The drought contingency plan aims to keep two Colorado River reservoirs from crashing.

Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming recently agreed to push for federal legislation to implement the plan.

Their goal is to have a bill approved by April 22 so that Mexico's water contributions also kick in next year, though nothing's been introduced yet.

The head of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is among those testifying before a U.S. Senate subcommittee Wednesday on the drought plan.

The Colorado River serves 40 million and about 7,812 square miles (20,232 square kilometers) of farmland in the West.