© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Window Rock School District Official Removed Due to Lawsuit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2019 at 12:54 PM MST
GAVEL1.jpg

A member of the Window Rock Unified School District Governing Board must step down because he was not a registered voter during his election.

A superior court judge ruled Tuesday that Scott Tomlinson cannot serve on the board because of a lawsuit filed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Brnovich's office filed a complaint last year arguing for Tomlinson's removal.

According to the lawsuit, Tomlinson violated state law that mandates anyone campaigning for a seat on a school governing board be a registered voter.

The office says Tomlinson was elected to the board in November 2016. But he was not registered to vote in Arizona until June 2018.

Under the judge's order, Tomlinson must be removed immediately.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News educationAttorney General Mark Brnovichlegalscott tomlinsonwindow rock
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content