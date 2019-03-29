© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Canyon Reopens Day After Man Dies in Fall From Edge

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2019 at 4:13 PM MST
skywalk-grand-canyon-arizona_69640_990x742.jpg
National Geographic
/

A popular tourist destination on the western end of the Grand Canyon has reopened a day after a fatal fall.

Eagle Point and the Grand Canyon Skywalk had closed Thursday after a Chinese man in his 50s slipped and fell while taking photographs. His body was recovered from 1,000 (305 meters) feet below the rim.

The tourist spots are on the Hualapai (WAHL'-uh-peye) reservation, not in Grand Canyon National Park.

The Chinese consulate in Los Angeles identified the man Friday as a Macau resident. He had been traveling with a tour group from Hong Kong, which led to an initial report that he was from there.

His name hasn't been released.

Hualapai acting police Chief Samuel Tsosie (SOH'-see) says authorities are investigating but have no indication the fall was anything but an accident.

Associated Press
