© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

2 Pilots Killed In Marine Helicopter Crash Near Yuma

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 1, 2019 at 5:55 AM MST
heli.jpg
ABC News
/

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Marine Corps officials are investigating after two pilots died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in southwestern Arizona.

 

A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station says the crash of the AH-1Z Viper occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesman for the station says the crash occurred on the vast Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds.

Capt. Gabriel Adibe says no additional information is immediately available.

The names of the pilots who were killed have not been released pending notification of their families.

The station is located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Yuma and the 1,300 square mile (3,367 square kilometer) training ground is one of the world's largest military installations.

news_donate_0.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press