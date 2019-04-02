© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Man Sickened After Eating Gluten at Grand Canyon Hotel Sues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 2, 2019 at 11:48 AM MST
Scott Johnson, Xanterra South Rim, L.L.C.
A Los Angeles artist's lawsuit against a Grand Canyon hotel-restaurant that alleges he was negligently served gluten is now in federal court.

Court documents show Todd Serlin's complaint against Xanterra Parks & Resorts, initially filed in Coconino County Superior Court, moved to U.S. District Court last week.

According to Serlin, he suffered permanent after eating at a restaurant in the park in December 2016 and continues to feel pain.

He is asking for damages in an amount that would be determined at trial.

Serlin, who suffers from celiac disease, says he checked several times with the staff that a French onion soup could be prepared gluten-free.

He fell ill an hour later.

Attorneys for Xanterra declined to comment when reached Tuesday. An attorney for Serlin was not immediately available.

Associated Press
