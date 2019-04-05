KNAU's Poetry Friday Celebrates 1 Year of Poetry For The People

Today is the 1-year anniversary of KNAU's Poetry Friday. Hundreds of listeners have taken part in the series, showcasing original works, poems by famous authors and lots and lots of back stories. To honor this milestone, KNAU listener, author and NAU professor, Monica Brown, shares the poetry and ideology of Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, one of the most widely read Latin-American poets of all time. He was known as 'The Peoples' Poet' and for his love poems. What better way to celebrate 1-year of Poetry Friday than with a little love? Here is a reading of Pablo Neruda's 'Poet's Obligation'.

Monica Brown:

I think this quote by Pablo Neruda really embodies his feelings about the role of the poet in society, and it is certainly the way he lived his life:

“On our Earth, before writing was invented, before the printing press was invented, poetry flourished. That is why we know that poetry is like bread; it should be shared by all, by scholars and by peasants, by all our vast, incredible, extraordinary family of humanity.”

Credit Getty Images / Chilean poet, Pablo Neruda, 1904-1973

Programs like this that bring poetry to the people on a regular basis, I think are fantastic because they speak to the passion in each of us; our political passions, our personal passions, and we are connected by language, and lyricism, and joy. So today, I’ve selected ‘Poet’s Obligation’. I like it because it speaks to Neruda’s desire to reach everyone through poetry…to bring the ocean to the prisoner trapped in a cell.

Poet's Obligation, by Pablo Neruda

To whoever is not listening to the sea

this Friday morning, to whoever is cooped up

in house or office, factory or woman

or street or mine or harsh prison cell;

to him I come, and, without speaking or looking,

I arrive and open the door of his prison,

and a vibration starts up, vague and insistent,

a great fragment of thunder sets in motion

the rumble of the planet and the foam,

the raucous rivers of the ocean flood,

the star vibrates swiftly in its corona,

and the sea is beating, dying and continuing.

Credit Monica Brown / This week's Poetry Friday reader, NAU professor and author, Monica Brown

So, drawn on by my destiny,

I ceaselessly must listen to and keep

the sea's lamenting in my awareness,

I must feel the crash of the hard water

and gather it up in a perpetual cup

so that, wherever those in prison may be,

wherever they suffer the autumn's castigation,

I may be there with an errant wave,

I may move, passing through windows,

and hearing me, eyes will glance upward

saying 'How can I reach the sea?'

And I shall broadcast, saying nothing,

the starry echoes of the wave,

a breaking up of foam and quicksand,

a rustling of salt withdrawing,

the grey cry of the sea-birds on the coast.

So, through me, freedom and the sea

will make their answer to the shuttered heart.

