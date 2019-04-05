Lawsuit Claims AZ Isn't Paying Overtime To Corrections Officers

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit alleges the state of Arizona isn't paying overtime to corrections officers for having to spend an average of 30 minutes before each shift undergoing security screenings to ensure that no contraband is brought into prisons.

The civil case filed Tuesday by Corrections Officers Clinton Roberts and Donna Christopher-Hall would cover other Arizona corrections officers if a judge approves the lawsuit's proposed class-action status.

The suit said the number of officers affected by the practice is unknown and doesn't specify the amount of money being sought.

The Arizona Department of Corrections declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The state is accused in the lawsuit of violating an Arizona law that generally requires law enforcement officers to be paid overtime when they work more than 40 hours per week.