KNAU and Arizona News

Park Service: Lake Mead at Safe Level for Recreational Use

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2019 at 3:15 PM MST
The National Park Service has finalized its environmental assessment of Lake Mead, declaring that the man-made lake situated in Nevada and Arizona is at a safe level for recreational use.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports the agency says it found "no significant impact," which allows the park to maintain lake access and provide safe and diverse recreational opportunities at lake elevations above 950 feet.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area's Public Information Officer Christie Vanover says lake officials are happy with the result of the assessment and are fully prepared if the level of low-water drops in the future.

She says the snowpack from the winter will allow the lake to rise.

 

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
