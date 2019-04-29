© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona History Project Displays Photos of 4 Corners Region

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 29, 2019 at 5:28 AM MST
canvas.png
Arizona Memory Project/Arizona State Research library
/

A collection of photos taken in the Four Corners region by a prominent Arizona ranching family during the late 19th and early 20th centuries is being called a snapshot of history.

The State of Arizona Research Library says the selection of images from the Wetherill family's collection can be viewed online at http://azmemory.azlibrary.gov/digital/collection/weth as part of the Arizona Memory Project.

Curatorial Specialist Jannelle Weakly says the Wetherills were ranchers, traders, explorers, and amateur archaeologists who participated in the discovery, excavation, research and preservation of significant sites in the Four Corners area.

The collection includes photos from John Wetherill's travels to Rainbow Bridge, Monument Valley, and Mesa Verde. The photographs also include ones Wetherill took of American Indians, including notable Navajo leaders Hosteen Luca and Wolfkiller.

news_donate_72.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaLocal Newshistory
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content