© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ High School Students Protest Classmate's Detainment By Border Patrol

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 7, 2019 at 5:46 AM MST
thomas.jpg
KGUN
/

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — About 120 high school students in southern Arizona have marched to demand the release of their classmate Thomas Torres, who they say is being held by the Border Patrol after a traffic stop.

 

Torres was a football player and high school senior about to graduate. Pima County Sheriff's deputies reportedly took him into custody Thursday and turned him over to the Border Patrol.

Border Patrol and sheriff's officials on Monday did not immediately answer requests for information and comment.

Signs carried by Desert View High School students read, "Thomas is the American Dream" and "Abolish the Border Patrol."

Victor Mercado is a spokesman for the Sunnyside Unified High School District who was at Monday's protest. He says students are anxious because they don't know where Torres is being held.

news_donate_13.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press