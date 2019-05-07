Young State Trooper Honored At Fallen Officers Memorial

PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of an Arizona state trooper who was shot and killed last year says it's an honor to see his name on a memorial and it gives her another place to go and remember her son.

Deborah Edenhofer was embraced by Gov. Doug Ducey after Monday's annual ceremony honoring fallen officers. Trooper Tyler Edenhofer's name was placed on the Department of Public Safety memorial alongside 29 others who have died in the line of duty since 1958.

Ducey said Edenhofer and the other fallen troopers knew that any call could be their last yet they chose to serve Arizona anyway.

The governor also plans to attend an evening ceremony at the state Capitol honoring all fallen officers. Edenhofer, a Nogales officer and a U.S. marshal will be honored.

Edenhofer was killed last year during an altercation along Interstate 10 in which his service revolver was taken from him and used against him. He had been on the force 52 days at the time of his death.