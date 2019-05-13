© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Speeding Case Against Arizona Legislator Remains Pending

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2019 at 1:31 PM MST
MOSLEY1.jpg
(La Paz County Sheriff's Office/KLPZ/ParkerLiveOnline via AP)
/

A speeding case against a former state legislator caught bragging on video about driving over 120 mph remains in fact-finding stages.

The Today's News-Herald reports that another status conference was set for Aug. 9 in La Paz County Justice Court in Parker after Lake Havasu Republican Paul Mosley's attorney, fellow ex-Rep. David Stringer, said Friday he needs to identify and interview witnesses and collect other evidence.

Mosley was pulled over in March 2018 for allegedly traveling at 97 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. On a sheriff's deputy's body cam video, Mosley boasted of driving at 120 to 140 mph on Interstate 10. He also said he could not be cited because of legislative immunity.

Mosley apologized but lost his re-election bid last year.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
