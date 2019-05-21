Rainy-Day Fund And School Funding Restoration In New AZ Budget

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will get the $1 billion rainy-day fund balance he wants, schools will see an accelerated schedule for restoring program cuts and taxpayers will get more than $325 million in tax breaks under a budget deal he worked out with GOP legislative leaders.

The now-$11.9 billion package for the budget year that begins July 1 became public Monday but faces pushback from minority Democrats. They oppose tax cuts until funding to schools and social programs is restored to pre-recession levels. It also remains unclear if Republicans have the votes they need to pass the deal without major changes.

The $542 million deposit into the state's reserve fund was a key demand of Ducey. He came into office in 2015 facing a $1 billion deficit and wants a like amount in the bank in case of a recession.