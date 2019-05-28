© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Joins States Giving Sex-Abuse Victims Time to Sue

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 28, 2019 at 4:40 PM MST
Arizona is joining a growing movement of states extending the rights of child sexual-abuse victims to sue their alleged assailants.

Gov. Doug Ducey, key lawmakers and abuse victims celebrated the legislation in a news conference Tuesday.

On Monday, Ducey signed legislation allowing victims to sue until their 30th birthday. It also opens an 18-month window for victims to sue even if they've missed the deadline. They'll also be able to go after any church, youth group or other institution that they say turned a blind eye.

Ducey says he'll create a task force to find other ways the state can help sex-abuse victims.

New York, New Jersey and Montana have all extended the statute of limitations for child sex abuse this year, and Texas is considering it.

KNAU and Arizona News sexual assaultArizona Legislaturechild abuse
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
