Arizona Legislature Passes $11.8B Budget

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature has adjourned for the year after passing an $11.8 billion budget and giving child sex-abuse victims more time to sue their assailants.

The Legislature called it quits just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The end of the 2019 legislative session came after Senate Republicans resolved an impasse that left budget talks in a stalemate for days. Lawmakers voted unanimously to give childhood sexual assault victims until their 30th birthday to sue their assailants, a decade longer than they have now.

That was a demand by two Senate Republicans who refused to vote for the budget without it.

Lawmakers also voted to increase their own daily payments to cover their expenses during legislative sessions. And the Senate rejected a $2.5 million program to promote alternatives to abortion.