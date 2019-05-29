AZ Extends Rights Of Child Sex-Abuse Victims To Sue Assailants

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is joining a growing movement of states extending the rights of child sexual-abuse victims to sue their alleged assailants.

Gov. Doug Ducey, key lawmakers and abuse victims celebrated the legislation in a news conference Tuesday.

On Monday, Ducey signed legislation allowing victims to sue until their 30th birthday. It also opens an 18-month window for victims to sue even if they've missed the deadline. They'll also be able to go after any church, youth group or other institution that they say turned a blind eye.

Ducey says he'll create a task force to find other ways the state can help sex-abuse victims.

New York, New Jersey and Montana have all extended the statute of limitations for child sex abuse this year, and Texas is considering it.