© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Snowbowl Outlines Plans for Expanding Services

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2019 at 1:22 PM MST
AzSnowbowl.jpg
Arizona Snowbowl twitter feed
/

A northern Arizona ski resort wants to expand services with night skiing and tubing, new chairlifts and mountain biking trails, and a zip line.

The Arizona Snowbowl operates on roughly one square mile of the San Francisco Peaks.

Snowbowl general manager J.R. Murray says the resort will submit a master plan to the U.S. Forest Service this fall. The plan will be subject to environmental review and public comment.

Murray says implementing the plan could boost visitation from 3,870 to 4,500 people daily.

The resort says the earliest that the new services could start is 2021.

Native Americans have challenged the Snowbowl for decades over its existence on a mountain they consider sacred. More recently, they lost a lengthy legal battle to prevent snowmaking at the resort.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News SnowbowlSan Francisco PeaksFlagstaffoutdoor recreationnature
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content