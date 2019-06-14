Body of Child Found at Arizona-Mexico Border

Authorities say the body of a child believed to be a 7-year-old girl from India has been found near the Arizona-Mexico border.

They say the body was discovered Wednesday morning by Border Patrol agents about 17 miles west of Lukeville. The girl reportedly had been traveling with four other people who were dropped near the international boundary by smugglers.

Agents from the Tucson Sector encountered two women from India who say they had become separated from a woman and two children hours earlier. A girl's remains were recovered a few hundred yards south of the international boundary, and an air and ground search ensued for the other migrants.

Border Patrol agents located footprints late Wednesday that indicated the remaining two members of the group crossed back into Mexico.