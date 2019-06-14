© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Endangered Wolf Pups From Kansas Zoo Released In AZ

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 14, 2019 at 2:11 PM MST
pup.jpg
MSN
/

Two endangered Mexican wolf pups from a Kansas zoo have been released into the wild in Arizona.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a male puppy, named Traveler, and a female puppy, named Jaunt, were born at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita. They were two weeks old last month when they were placed with a litter whose mother is wild.

Mexican wolves are considered critically endangered with fewer than 150 members of the species remaining in the wild. They are native to the southwestern United States in Arizona and New Mexico, and in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will remotely observe the pack to monitor the results of the cross-fostering. But senior zookeeper Nancy Smith says the pack seems to be doing well.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content