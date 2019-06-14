© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Southbound Lanes of I-17 Re-open After Vehicle Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published June 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM MST

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of Interstate-17 re-opened shortly after 9:30 Friday morning after the road was closed for more than 6 hours because of a vehicle fire.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the semi fire happened on southbound I-17 north of State Route 69.
Credit (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

ADOT says southbound lanes of I-17 reopened near State Route 69 in Cordes Junction after a semi-truck caught fire around 3 a.m. Friday. One direction of the highway had closed at Arcosanti Road because of the fire.

ADOT says the big rig was hauling eggs when the fire was reported. Northbound lanes on I-17 were not affected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.

KNAU and Arizona News ADOTInterstate 17
