KNAU and Arizona News

Senate Panel Focuses on Missing, Slain Indigenous Women

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 19, 2019 at 1:51 PM MST
A key congressional committee is holding a hearing on a slate of legislation aimed at addressing the deaths and disappearances of Native American women.

The bills before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs would require law enforcement to submit annual reports to Congress to give lawmakers a better handle on the number of cases.

New standards also are proposed for law enforcement's response to missing persons reports, especially on tribal lands.

Numerous Native American families have expressed frustration in testimony and interviews in the past year over officers' handling of the reports.

Officials with the Justice and Interior departments, which provide resources for law enforcement on reservations, are expected to testify during Wednesday's hearing.

KNAU and Arizona News native americansUS SenateMissing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
