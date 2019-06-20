Migrant Group Rescued From Arizona Military Bombing Site

Border Patrol agents say 17 migrants have been rescued after they crossed into a military bombing range in southwestern Arizona and became lost.

Border Patrol officials say emergency services in Mexico relayed a phone call to the Yuma Sector Operations Center from a group lost in the desert around 10 o’clock Monday night. The caller reported the group was included eight adults and nine juveniles.

Yuma Station agents deployed to the area to search for the migrants and they were found around 11:30 p.m. about 30 miles east of San Luis within the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range.

Border Patrol officials say the migrants didn't need medical attention and were transported to Yuma Station where they received food and water before being processed for immigration violations.