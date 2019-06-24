© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Crews Finish 2.7-Square-Mile Prescription Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2019 at 1:04 PM MST
Authorities say Grand Canyon National Park has completed ignition operations on a prescribed fire.

  Crews will continue to mop up any areas along the fires perimeter that may threaten the holding line.

Because of changing conditions, fire managers have decided to halt any further ignitions.

More than 2.7 square miles (7.1 square kilometers) were treated.

Park officials say crews met the objectives for the prescribed fire, including improving the defensible space in the wildland/urban interface within the South Rim developed area and reducing fuel loads.

