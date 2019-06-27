© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Group Wants Grizzly Bears Restored in Parts of Arizona, Other States

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2019 at 2:20 PM MST
grizzly.jpg
NPS/Nathan Kostegian
/

Wildlife advocates are seeking a court order that would force U.S. officials to consider if grizzly bears should be restored to more Western states following the animals' resurgence in the Northern Rockies.

Grizzly bears are protected as a threatened species outside Alaska. An estimated 1,900 bears live in portions of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Washington state.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Montana, the Center for Biological Diversity said grizzlies should also be considered for areas of California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Oregon.

The request comes after environmentalists successfully sued last year to block grizzly hunts planned in Wyoming and Idaho.

Federal officials have appealed that ruling. They want to lift protections for about 700 bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyonwildlifenaturegrizzly bear
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content