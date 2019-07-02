Group: US to Retry Arizona Border Activist

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
An activist group says U.S. prosecutors announced in court that they'll retry a border activist accused of aiding migrants after a jury was unable to reach a verdict at his trial in Arizona.

No More Deaths, a humanitarian group that defendant Scott Warren works with, disclosed the development Tuesday on Twitter.

The group says the government dropped a conspiracy charge and will retry Warren on two counts of harboring migrants.

During Warren's trial in June, defense attorneys argued he was just being kind by giving water, food and lodging to two migrants.

Prosecutors maintained the men were not in distress and Warren helped them at a property used for aiding migrants near the Mexico border.

