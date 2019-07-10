© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Health Officials: Arizona West Nile Virus Cases on the Upswing

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 10, 2019 at 6:36 AM MST
Mosquito.jpeg
BBC.com
/

Arizona health workers say the number of West Nile Virus cases has already surpassed last year and could increase through the fall.

News organizations report the Arizona Department of Health has confirmed 27 West Nile cases in 2019 as of July 5, all in Maricopa County where Phoenix is located. The department says there were 24 cases in 2018. Officials expect mosquitoes carrying the virus to persist through November.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health officials say the increase could result in the highest number of West Nile cases in five years.

Experts say 20% of people bitten by mosquitoes carrying West Nile develop flu-like symptoms, while fewer cases result in paralysis or death.

Health officials say there is no cure.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News West Nile VirusMosquitoesMaricopa County Department of Health
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press