© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

French Auction House To Return Ceremonial Shield to New Mexico Tribal Community

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 15, 2019 at 6:28 AM MST
acoma_pueblo.jpeg
en.wikipedia.org
/

A settlement agreement filed in U.S. District Court in New Mexico calls for a Paris auction house to return a ceremonial shield to a Native American tribe that considers it sacred.

Under the agreement filed Friday, the EVE auction house is to release the artifact to the U.S. Embassy in Paris for transport to Albuquerque by a federal agent.

The auction house previously listed the shield among many Native American items for sale. Those signing the agreement included Acoma Pueblo Gov. Brian Vallo and Jerold Collings, a resident of rural western New Mexico who has said he inherited the shield from his mother.

The tribe has pressed for repatriations of ceremonial items from galleries, auction houses and private collections, and Vallo called the shield’s return homecoming “critical and highly sensitive.”

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Acoma PuebloAcoma Pueblo Governor Brian ValloNative American ArtifactsEVE Auction House
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press