© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Lawsuit Challenges Oil and Gas Lease Sales in Eastern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 16, 2019 at 5:41 AM MST
petrified_forest.jpeg
tucson.com
/

Three environmental groups have sued the federal government over oil and gas lease sales in eastern Arizona.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the leases last September. They cover more than 6 square miles in Navajo and Apache counties. Two are near Woodruff and the third is near the Petrified Forest National Park.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix alleges the BLM failed to adequately analyze the impacts on local communities, public lands, animals and water sources. It seeks to force new environmental reviews.

The BLM declined comment.

The leaseholders need to secure a permit before drilling. Companies have been eyeing eastern Arizona for helium exploration. The lease sales haven't been as controversial as others elsewhere in the western U.S.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Bureau of Land ManagementPetrified Forest National ParkOil and Gas Lease Sales