Cellar Fire Near Prescott Grows to 8,000 Acres

The Cellar Fire near Prescott has spread to eight-thousand acres. Officials say it’s a lightning-caused blaze that was reported on Sunday.

It’s located about 16 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District. There could be a few road closures on the Bradshaw Ranger District as fire crews continue to beat back the flames.

The fire is creating a lot of smoke and its being attacked from the air by helicopters and air tankers…plus there are four hot shot crews on the ground.

No word on whether this fire is threatening any homes, businesses or other buildings in the area.

It's reported to be at zero containment as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Castle Creek Fire located a few miles east of Crown King has moved across about 100 acres of grass and shrubs.

Phoenix media report smoke from that blaze can be seen around the Prescott Valley.