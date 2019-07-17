© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Former Navajo President's Daughter Pleads Guilty in DUI Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 17, 2019 at 5:24 AM MST
The daughter of former Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye is serving three years of probation in a DUI case.

Karis Begaye pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor impaired driving and criminal damage, and to a felony count of endangerment. She had been serving as legal counsel in her father's administration when she was arrested south of Flagstaff in April 2018. The tribal vehicle she was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer. Authorities say her blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving.

The DUI charge was downgraded in a plea agreement. Begaye must pay more than $35,000 in restitution to the tribe and a private transportation company.

Russell Begaye wrote to the court saying his daughter is working to overcome alcohol abuse with help from friends and family.

