US Authorities Investigate Death of Mexican Gray Wolf

Published July 19, 2019 at 1:44 PM MST
Published July 19, 2019 at 1:44 PM MST
grey_wolf.jpg

Wildlife managers say investigators are looking into the death of a Mexican gray wolf that was found last month in New Mexico.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the male endangered wolf belonged to the Elk Horn pack, which has been roaming an area just west of the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

Officials say there have been eight documented wolf mortalities in the first six months of 2019. They have not released any details about the circumstances of the deaths.

Survey results released earlier this year indicated there were at least 131 wolves in the mountain ranges spanning southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona.

A subspecies of the Western gray wolf, Mexican wolves have faced a difficult road to recovery that has been complicated by politics and conflicts with livestock.

