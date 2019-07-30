Bobcat Attacks Family at Mount Graham Campsite

Wildlife officials are searching for a bobcat after it bit five people, including a 4-year-old girl, at a southern Arizona campground.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said on its Twitter account Monday the bobcat remains at large in the Mount Graham area.

The attack happened Sunday evening at Shannon Campground. Authorities say all five victims were treated at area hospitals as a precaution for rabies and have been released.

Game and Fish is advising visitors to try and avoid the Shannon and Snow Flat campgrounds on Mount Graham.

If they see the aggressive bobcat, they should notify Game and Fish at 623-236-7201.