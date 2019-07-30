Social Security Phone Scam Alert For Flagstaff Area

Officials with the Flagstaff Police Department say they've received multiple inquiries related to a Department of Social Security phone scam.

It involves receiving a telephone call saying the Department has suspended your social security number due to suspicious activity. The recorded message then asks you to press a number if you'd like know more about the case, or asks you to confirm your number, offering to reactivate your social security number for a fee. Law enforcement officials say the best response is to hang up. They say you may receive multiple calls from the fraudulent number in an attempt to make it seem like the calls are legitimate.

The Office of Inspector General at the Social Security Administration advises, "In general, no government agency or reputable company will call or email you unexpectedly and request your personal information...Build a habit of verifying the identity of anyone who asks for personal information over the phone."

If you have questions or concerns that your identity may have been compromised, you are urged to call the Flagstaff Police Department's non-emergency number and initiate an investigation report, 928-774-1414. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus to check your credit history and receive alerts of any suspicious activity related to your personal identity.