Arizona DPS Trooper Accused of Threatening to Kill Co-Worker

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2019 at 5:23 AM MST
Authorities say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another employee of the agency.

DPS officials say Edward Swan made the threat in front of his supervisor during a meeting last Friday. The 48-year-old Swan was taken into custody by state detectives Saturday on suspicion of making verbal death threats.

Swan, who is a Gilbert resident, has worked for DPS for eight years.

Maricopa County court documents show the threatened employee plans to seek prosecution. That employee's name hasn't been released.

Swan was released on his own recognizance and faces an August 15 arraignment hearing.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Department of Public SafetyHighway PatrolDPS TroopersEdward SwanArizona DPS
Associated Press
